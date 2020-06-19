Margene Lyons
1938 - 2020
Margene Lyons, age 81. Sunrise October 5, 1938 and Sunset May 28, 2020. Private Funeral Services at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, view video tribute and offer condolences to the LYONS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
