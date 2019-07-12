Home

Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
All Saints Episcopal Church
5101 Johnstown Rd
New Albany, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Episcopal Church
5101 Johnstown Rd
New Albany, OH
View Map
Resources
1936 - 2019
Margeret Cunningham Obituary
Cunningham, Margeret
1936 - 2019
Margeret "Boots" Cunningham, 82, of Westerville, passed away July 11, 2019. She was born on October 6, 1936 in Birmingham, Alabama. Boots loved her trips to the casino, enjoying gambling and playing games like Bridge and Bunco. She was also a very active member of All Saints Episcopal Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Bernhard and Margeret Herzberg, husband Donald C. Cunningham, and brother Louis Herzberg. She is survived by son, Donald "Ford" (Darlene) Cunningham; daughter, Margie (Tom) Hand; grandchildren, Alexis Cunningham, Taylor Cunningham, and Ethan Yugovich; many more extended family and friends. Her service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at 11am, with visiting beginning at 10am, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 5101 Johnstown Rd, New Albany, Ohio. Donations may be made to All Saints Church at the above address or to Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Dr, Columbus, OH 43214. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 14, 2019
