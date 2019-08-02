|
|
Creek, Margery
1944 - 2019
Margery Brown Creek "Maggie", 74, of Upper Arlington (Columbus), Ohio, passed away very peacefully in her home the morning of July 17, 2019. She was born Margery Brown in Medina Ohio, October 19, 1944 to parents Louise A. Brown and James N. Brown. Maggie is survived by two children, James Douglass Schrim III (Hope) and Louesa Ainsworth Roebuck; her sister, Louesa Brown Canning; niece, Tina DeRose; and nephew, James DeRose; and step-children, Leslie Creek DeLeo (Blase) Julie Creek Seagall (Greg) and Jeff Creek. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth and Anne Schrim, Andrew, David and Elizabeth DeLeo, Molly, Megan and Ben Seagall, Jack, Grace and Samantha Creek, who all have fond memories of time spent with her in her garden, kitchen, art studio and fishing with her "down at the pond". Maggie's family loved her dearly and were blessed in countless ways to call her wife, sister, mother, aunt, Mimi, grandma Maggie and friend. She was married to James Royce Creek for 30 devoted years. They made their home together in Delaware County, Ohio. Their care for one another was an inspiration to all. Jim preceded her in death. They loved each other dearly and spent their years together with family and friends traveling, golfing, fly-fishing, gardening, cooking, hosting fabulous dinner parties and putting on possibly one of the finest family Thanksgiving meals imaginable. Maggie was from one of Ohio's and America's oldest pioneering families. She was a proud descendent of AI Root; one of Ohio's leading 19th Century inventors, entrepreneurs, humanitarians, mentor to the Wright Brothers, friend of Hellen Keller, and one of Ohio's largest supporters of the women's suffrage movement. Maggie was a member of both the Daughter's of the American Revolution and the Mayflower Society.Maggie graduated from Medina High School in 1963, and from Ohio State University with a CPA degree in 1983. She was a natural educator and loved sharing her extensive knowledge of mathematics and the arts including; painting, weaving, sewing and cooking as well as others. She was a highly accomplished cook capable of the producing wonderful meals from many genres. Maggie believed that if you didn't like your situation it was incumbent on you and no one else to change it. She was proud to earn her CPA degree at 37 and was one of, if not, the first women in the State of Ohio to pass all six sections of the CPA licensing exam in one sitting. She was also one of the first women accountants be hired by a Big Eight accounting firm. Maggie was a rare example of the left brain / right brain polymath. Throughout her life in Columbus, Maggie volunteered countless hours with organizations close to her heart and civic values; Tremont Elementary School (special math education), Boy Scouts of America, Columbus Museum of Art, her Watercolor Society and more. She remained mentally sharp through her entire battle with cancer, often amazing her physicians with her almost perfect recall of every medical fact even during some of the most arduous moments of her illness. She was utterly present, full of grace, strength, warmth and peace until the last morning in her home. Maggie was very connected to her uniquely American family journey dating back to before the founding of our Nation. She knew where she came from, who she was and where she was going, free of fear and full of love and looking forward to eternity in heaven with all those she loved who have gone before her. A Memorial service will be held at on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at 11 am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Upper Arlington. There will be a reception for friends and family after the service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 21, 2019