McCormick, Margery E.
1934 - 2020
Margery E. McCormick, age 85, of Columbus, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 as a result of the Covid 19 virus. She leaves behind her "adopted family", Connie and Jack Bourne; and many friends. DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME in Pickerington is entrusted with the arrangements. View the complete obituary and leave condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 7, 2020.