Margery Heath Goodan, 87, died suddenly on Wednesday, February 25. She was a 1950 graduate of Columbus North High School. She married Donald Goodan and together they raised their family in Columbus. Gerry was a talented artist and sewing enthusiast. She was a member of Central Ohio Watercolor Society and could often be found taking classes at Columbus Cultural Arts Center and Whetstone Recreation. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald; their children, David Goodan, Stephanie (Hugh) Miller, Matthew Goodan, Julie (Michael) Borders; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and much-loved Cocker Spaniel, Gussie. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Nancy and granddaughter Eryn. In lieu of funeral services and to honor her, please donate in her memory to Inniswood Metro Gardens.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020