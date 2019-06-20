|
|
Finkle, Margery O.
Mass of Christian Burial for Margery Orr Finkle, age 93, of Hilliard, OH, will be celebrated 11a.m. MONDAY, JUNE 24, 2019 at ST. BRENDAN THE NAVIGATOR CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4475 Dublin Road, Hilliard, OH 43026 with Father Bob Penhallurick, Celebrant. Mrs. Finkle died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Hilliard Assisted Living and Memory Care. She was born April 3, 1926 in Newark, OH to the late Oren L. and Florence Ada (Tavenner) Orr. Mrs. Finkle was an active parishioner of St. Brendan's Church. She was a 1944 graduate of Jacksontown High School and a graduate of Newark Business College. She was the past president of Nu Phi Mu sorority. She was a former employee of the The Newark Advocate, Ohio Power, Pure Oil, the medical practice of Drs. Jones, Kelch, Eckard and Reed and the State of Ohio. She enjoyed sewing, volunteering for the church, traveling and seeing her grandchildren. Margery is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Vanessa) Finkle, David (Kim) Finkle and Claudia (Mike) Keck; her grandchildren, Matthew (Kelley) Keck, Heather (Robert) Smiddy, Melissa (Derek) Stevens and Daniel Finkle; and her great-grandchildren, Ashton, Emalee and Harper. In addition to her parents, Margery was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard Finkle who died July 27, 2017, her sisters Mary Turner, Louise Shelly and Bernice Kime, and her brother Robert L. Orr. Family will receive friends from 4-6p.m. SUNDAY at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722. After the Mass on MONDAY, Graveside Prayers will be offered at approximately 2p.m. MONDAY at ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY, 7028 Mt. Vernon Road, Newark, OH 43055. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider memorial contributions to: St. Vincent DePaul Society of the Columbus Diocese, www.vincentianvoice.org or to St. Brendan the Navigator Church Building Fund, 4475 Dublin Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026, in Margery's memory. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to Margery's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 21, 2019