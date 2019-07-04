Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Margherita Finelli

Margherita Finelli Obituary
Finelli, Margherita
Margherita A. Finelli, age 62, peacefully, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Kobacker House. Friends received Sunday from 2-5pm at Our Lady of Victory Church, 1559 Roxbury Road, Columbus, 43212, where The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will held Monday 10am. Rosary 4:30pm Sunday. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Monsignor Anthony Missimi Celebrant. Please no flowers, in honor of Margherita's wishes memorial contributions may be made to her son Nicholas Finelli, to further his education. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view complete obituary and on-line video, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 5 to July 6, 2019
