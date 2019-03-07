Home

Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Margie Bland
Margie Bland, age 69, died unexpectedly Tuesday March 5, 2019. Born Oct. 28, 1949 the daughter of William A. and Margaret Dawson. Graduate of Bishop Hartley High School. Devoted employee and member of the Oakland Nursery family. Survived by daughter Mechelle; sisters Laura Boyer, Janet ( Bruce) Williamson and Patty (Ike) Mason; brother Joe (Tina) Dawson; nieces and nephews Mike, Mark, Jordan, Jack, Tate, Chris, Kyra, Jason, Beth and Molly; many cousins and friends. Preceded in death by brother Bill Dawson and nephew Matt. Friends may call Sunday 2-4pm and Monday 10 – 11 am at EGAN –RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. where the Funeral Service will be Monday 11:00am. Burial to follow at Jefferson Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
