Margie Gorslene

Gorslene, Margie
Margie Acree Gorslene, age 95, of Marysville, died Saturday, October 3, 2020. Graduate of Western Kentucky State College and The Ohio State University; educator for over 30 years, specializing in mathematics. Predeceased by husband James G. Gorslene, parents Thomas and Lizzie McMahan Acree and sister Dorothy. Survived by brother, Ray and his daughter, Marlissa; nephew, Tom; step-daughter, Laura and her son, Robert; and friend of 30 years, Ann Keil. The family will hold private graveside services. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com
