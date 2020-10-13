1/
Margie Gorslene
Gorslene, Margie
Margie Acree Gorslene, age 95, of Marysville, died Saturday, October 3, 2020. Graduate of Western Kentucky State College and The Ohio State University; educator for over 30 years, specializing in mathematics. Predeceased by husband James G. Gorslene, parents Thomas and Lizzie McMahan Acree and sister Dorothy. Survived by brother, Ray and his daughter, Marlissa; nephew, Tom; step-daughter, Laura and her son, Robert; and friend of 30 years, Ann Keil. The family will hold private graveside services. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Underwood Funeral Home
703 East Fifth Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937)-642-7039
