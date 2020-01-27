|
Moore, Margie
Margie Belle Moore, age 63, of Pataskala, formerly of Johnstown, passed away on January 25, 2020. Margie is survived by her husband, Kevin Moore; sons, Joel (Evelyn) Moore, Josh (Cherry Vaughan) Moore; daughters, Crystal Moore, Charity Moore. A visitation will be held on THURSDAY, January 30, 2020, 5-8PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME and on FRIDAY, from 10:30AM-12Noon. Her funeral will follow on Friday, 12Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margie's memory to Susan G Komen. Full obituary and online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020