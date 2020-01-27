Home

Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Margie Moore

Margie Moore Obituary
Moore, Margie
Margie Belle Moore, age 63, of Pataskala, formerly of Johnstown, passed away on January 25, 2020. Margie is survived by her husband, Kevin Moore; sons, Joel (Evelyn) Moore, Josh (Cherry Vaughan) Moore; daughters, Crystal Moore, Charity Moore. A visitation will be held on THURSDAY, January 30, 2020, 5-8PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME and on FRIDAY, from 10:30AM-12Noon. Her funeral will follow on Friday, 12Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margie's memory to Susan G Komen. Full obituary and online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020
