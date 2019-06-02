|
|
Riffle, Margie
1936 - 2019
Marjorie "Margie" J. Riffle (Reynolds), 82, of Blacklick, OH, died peacefully on May 31st due to multiple, rapid onset health complications. Margie was born in Columbus on June 25, 1936 and spent much of her adult life in Whitehall, Ohio with her predeceased, loving husband, Richard J. Riffle and only child, Sheila. Margie and Dick ran the family Union 76 gas/service station together for many years before Margie went to work for AmerisourceBergen Corporation up until her retirement. Margie was an AVID bingo player who made many, loving friends through her bingo hall travels over the years! Margie is also predeceased by her mother, Viola Gerrish; stepfather, Don Gerrish; father, Wesley Reynolds and brother, Donovan "Don" Gerrish. Margie leaves behind a heartbroken trail of friends and family including daughter, Sheila Riffle and her wife, Linda Iacobellis, both of Old Lyme, CT; sister, Jo Ann Willet; sister, Candi/James "Butch" Moore; sister, Pauline Rollett/Don McGill and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Tuesday, June 4th from 4:00 – 7:00pm at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 Livingston Ave. There will be an open funeral service also at Evans Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5th at 1:00pm, followed by entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to show support are asked to make a donation to We Care About People (WCAP) by going to WCAP Donate. Donations may also be made to United Services for Effective Parenting (USEP), 7514 Slate Ridge Blvd., Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068 (614) 868-8600. Please indicate the donation is being made in honor of Margie Riffle. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 3, 2019