Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Riffle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Riffle


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margie Riffle Obituary
Riffle, Margie
1936 - 2019
Marjorie "Margie" J. Riffle (Reynolds), 82, of Blacklick, OH, died peacefully on May 31st due to multiple, rapid onset health complications. Margie was born in Columbus on June 25, 1936 and spent much of her adult life in Whitehall, Ohio with her predeceased, loving husband, Richard J. Riffle and only child, Sheila. Margie and Dick ran the family Union 76 gas/service station together for many years before Margie went to work for AmerisourceBergen Corporation up until her retirement. Margie was an AVID bingo player who made many, loving friends through her bingo hall travels over the years! Margie is also predeceased by her mother, Viola Gerrish; stepfather, Don Gerrish; father, Wesley Reynolds and brother, Donovan "Don" Gerrish. Margie leaves behind a heartbroken trail of friends and family including daughter, Sheila Riffle and her wife, Linda Iacobellis, both of Old Lyme, CT; sister, Jo Ann Willet; sister, Candi/James "Butch" Moore; sister, Pauline Rollett/Don McGill and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Tuesday, June 4th from 4:00 – 7:00pm at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 Livingston Ave. There will be an open funeral service also at Evans Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 5th at 1:00pm, followed by entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to show support are asked to make a donation to We Care About People (WCAP) by going to WCAP Donate. Donations may also be made to United Services for Effective Parenting (USEP), 7514 Slate Ridge Blvd., Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068 (614) 868-8600. Please indicate the donation is being made in honor of Margie Riffle. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now