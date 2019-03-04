|
|
Mello, Margieann
1927 - 2019
Margieann Mello, age 91, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born to the late Hulbert and Elsie Robertson in Columbus, OH. In addition to her parents, Margieann is preceded in death by her husband Louis Mello Sr. Margieann is survived by her sons, Louis (Teresa) Mello Jr., Ralph (Karen) Mello, Marlon (Mimi) Mello; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and numerous friends, many from her church. Family will receive friends from 2-4 pm on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a Funeral Service will follow at 4 pm. Bishop Chris Jacob officiating. Private interment to take place at Floral Hills Memory Garden in Lancaster, OH. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019