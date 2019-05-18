|
|
Eddy, Margot
1931 - 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Margot Eddy (nee Wilson) announce her peaceful passing on May 13, 2019, in Columbus, OH. At a later date the family will receive friends at the Franklin Park Conservatory located at 1777 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH, 43203, for a Memorial Service in celebration of Margot's life, followed by a dedication on the grounds. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gabby Ives Memorial Fund, sent to SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. State St, Columbus, OH 43215. Please share your memories or condolences at www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019