The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
Resources
More Obituaries for Margot Eddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margot Eddy


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Margot Eddy Obituary
Eddy, Margot
1931 - 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Margot Eddy (nee Wilson) announce her peaceful passing on May 13, 2019, in Columbus, OH. At a later date the family will receive friends at the Franklin Park Conservatory located at 1777 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH, 43203, for a Memorial Service in celebration of Margot's life, followed by a dedication on the grounds. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gabby Ives Memorial Fund, sent to SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 E. State St, Columbus, OH 43215. Please share your memories or condolences at www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
Download Now