Marguerite (Romas) Moro
1925 - 2020
Marguerite Moro, age 95, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Thursday, October 8, 2020. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was retired from Riverside Methodist Hospital and a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church. Marguerite was an avid sewer, gardener, and crafter throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Peter Moro, parents Joseph and Angelina (Montenaro) Romas, brother Marion Romas, and sister Catherine V. Calderone. Survived by sister, Gilda Savko; brother-in-law, Sevio Moro; and sister-in-law, Esther (George) Melaragno; her 3 loving daughters, Ramona Moro, Melody (Matthew) Apter, and Roberta Moro; granddaughters, Meredith and Melissa Apter; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. Her family thanks Miracle Health and OhioHealth Hospice at Home for their compassionate caregivers. Family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Family and friends are asked to meet for her funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11am at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, with burial to follow. PLEASE NOTE: due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitors are kindly asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for those attending the visitation; ALSO, masks are required to be worn at the funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in memory of Marguerite to Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr, Columbus, OH 43214. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
