The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Schreiber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Schreiber


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Schreiber Obituary
Schreiber, Marguerite
1934 - 2020
Marguerite Schreiber, 85, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on April 1, 2020 at First Community Village. She was preceded in death by her mother Ruth Schwall and son Mark Manring. Marguerite is survived by her husband, Lawrence Schreiber; sons, Mathew (Kathy Ski) Manring, David (Casandra Chermer) Schreiber, Daniel (Jennifer Dunlap) Schreiber; grandchildren, Jessica Colley, Hannah Schreiber, Isaac Schreiber, Greta Schreiber, Rachel Manring, Garrett Manring, Noel Manring; cousins, Karen Schwall and Eric Schwall. She graduated from Thomas Worthington High School and The Ohio State University with a BA. Marguerite will be remembered for her love of art and gardening and her dedication to family and friends. Due to unusual circumstances of the time, the family will be holding a memorial service at a later date. Contributions may be made to the , 225 N Market Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601 or . Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
Download Now