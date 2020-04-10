|
Schreiber, Marguerite
1934 - 2020
Marguerite Schreiber, 85, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on April 1, 2020 at First Community Village. She was preceded in death by her mother Ruth Schwall and son Mark Manring. Marguerite is survived by her husband, Lawrence Schreiber; sons, Mathew (Kathy Ski) Manring, David (Casandra Chermer) Schreiber, Daniel (Jennifer Dunlap) Schreiber; grandchildren, Jessica Colley, Hannah Schreiber, Isaac Schreiber, Greta Schreiber, Rachel Manring, Garrett Manring, Noel Manring; cousins, Karen Schwall and Eric Schwall. She graduated from Thomas Worthington High School and The Ohio State University with a BA. Marguerite will be remembered for her love of art and gardening and her dedication to family and friends. Due to unusual circumstances of the time, the family will be holding a memorial service at a later date. Contributions may be made to the , 225 N Market Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601 or . Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2020