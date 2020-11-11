1/
Maria Antonelli
1971 - 2020
{ "" }
Maria L. Antonelli, age 49, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Survived by husband, Nikolce Talevski; brother, Lawrence Antonelli; sister, Catherina Antonelli; other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by parents Paolo and Linda J. Antonelli, brother Paul Antonelli, Jr. Memorial service to be held Sunday, November 22, 2020, 2PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call 1 hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, Maria's wish was do something nice for yourself and others. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Calling hours
01:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
NOV
22
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
