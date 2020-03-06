|
Capriotti, Maria
Maria Capriotti, age 90, of Pickerington, formerly of West Chester, PA, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 28, 1929 in Apricena, Italy to the late Bonifacio and Carolina (Carraturo) Scesa. Maria came to the United States at the age of 22. She married William Capriotti in 1952 and they were happily married for 67 years. After raising her family, she found her passion working as a freelance fragrance specialist with YSL, Boucheron, Borghese and Vera Wang and a professional makeup artist with Christian Dior. Maria had an intense zest for life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Maria was affectionately known to her close family as "Ciao Bella," which means "Hello Beautiful" in Italian. She is preceded in death by her husband William Capriotti and grandson Matthew Capriotti. Maria is survived by her children, Carl (Peggy) Capriotti, and Suzanne (Buzz) Hirt; grandchildren, Rita-Maria (Todd) Colainni, Christine (Mike) Evans, Lauren (John) Crilley, Jessica (Nate) Evans, David (Romina) Capriotti, Christin (Steve) Rathfon; and many great-grandchildren. Family and friends may visit 5-7 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Perish, 600 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147, where she was a parishioner. Interment will be held at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020