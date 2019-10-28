|
|
Harper, Maria
1929 - 2019
Maria Harper, age 90. Sunrise October 8, 1929 and Sunset October 22, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 3161 E. 5th Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The HARPER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019