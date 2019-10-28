Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church
3161 E. 5th Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church,
3161 E. 5th Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Harper


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Harper Obituary
Harper, Maria
1929 - 2019
Maria Harper, age 90. Sunrise October 8, 1929 and Sunset October 22, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church, 3161 E. 5th Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The HARPER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now