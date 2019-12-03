|
McDonald, Maria
Maria "Mary" D. McDonald, age 77, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Attended Saint John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church. Retired employee of Highlights for Children. Avid OSU fan, enjoyed reading, bingo and travel. Preceded in death by father Mario Susi, mother and step-father Catherine Ferri Cipriani and Pat Cipriani, nephew Ronnie Emrich, grandparents Rosa and Gabriele Ferri, Maria D. and Alfredo Susi, aunts and uncles Teresa Pelino, Feliciano Ferri, Ermida Susi and Nestor and Rose Susi. Survived by loving husband, William McDonald of Hilliard, OH; daughters, Cathy (Mark) Donatelli of Hilliard, OH, and Jennifer (Steve) McCloud of Groveport, Ohio; step-daughters, Jessica (Thai Binh Luong) McDonald of Amherst, MA and Kelly Strickland of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren, Laurin Hughes, Christian (Jessi) Campbell, Jake Donatelli and Zack Donatelli; great-grandchildren, Mya Gray and Lucca Petruziello; sister, Roseann (Bud) Orville Fuller of Hilliard, OH; sister-in-law, Susan (Robert) Thornton; uncle, Lucian Susi; numerous cousins, dear friends and her favorite dog, Charles. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. in the Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, OH (East of Sawmill Road), 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. on Friday, December 6, 2019 with a 2 P.M Prayer Vigil. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint John the Baptist Italian Catholic Church, 720 Hamlet Street, Columbus, OH at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Msgr. John K. Cody celebrant and will be assisted by Deacon Frank Iannarino. Family and Friends will meet at the church. Inurnment at a later date. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH 43231. Rudolph P. Skunza, Jr. Director. 614-895-3200.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019