Maria Poeth
1936 - 2020
Poeth, Maria
1936 - 2020
Maria Saraga Poeth, 84, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at Friendship Village of Dublin. She was born in Kansas City Missouri to Stephen and Evelyn Saraga. Maria now joins her husband of 50 years, Dean F. Poeth, her sister Beatrice, and golden retrievers Sam and Casey. Always putting the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of others first she dedicated her life to nursing on staff at Riverside Methodist Hospital and Otterbein University as an MSRN. She served as Parish Nurse for Trinity United Methodist Church and often took her dog Sam, a trained Delta Dog and Pet Partner, to nursing homes, hospitals and Alzheimer's units. She had a beautiful singing voice and sang soprano in the State College, Pennsylvania Choral Society's performance of Handel's Messiah. She will be deeply missed by her children, Carol (Steve), Dean II (Opal), and Brad (Pam); grandchildren, Katie (Rob), Michael (Lindsey), Dean III, Anna, Anastasia; and great grandson, Robby. A private service was held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with Rev. Chris Rinker of Northwest United Methodist Church officiating, followed at Kingwood Memorial Park by a graveside sharing of memories over Tim Horton's coffee and donuts to honor Mom and Dad's favorite daily gatherings with dear friends in retirement. Contributions may be made to Northwest United Methodist Church, 5200 Riverside Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43220 and Canine Companions for Independence, 7480 New Albany-Condit Road, New Albany, Ohio 43054. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
