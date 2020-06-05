Wulliger, Maria

Maria Margareta (Maier) Wulliger, of Bexley, Ohio, died June 1, 2020 at OSU Hospital. Maria was born in Austria May 4, 1934. There she met the love of her life, Kenneth Wulliger (1931-1983) and moved to the United States. She is survived by daughter, Rose Wulliger; and sons, Walter Wulliger (Melissa) and Warren Wulliger. The apples of her eye were her four grandchildren, Zachary, Paige, Hope and Zane. Maria was an active member of St. Catharine's Church. Living her best life included camping/fishing at Indian Lake with her best friend Dave Holstein (1929-2014) and the many laughs and fun times with friends. Memorial service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43213 on Monday, June 8, 2020. Calling hours will be in the chapel 12:30-1:30pm with a gravesite ceremony following. We would like to thank Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Catharine's Church, 500 S. Gould Road, Columbus, Ohio 43209. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be followed.



