Andrews, Marian
1931 - 2020
Marian Emma Andrews, age 89, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on November 13, 2020 at First Community Village. Marian was born November 7, 1931 to the late Thomas and Mildred (Bauman) Simmons in Cabot, PA. She is survived by her son, Scott (Doris) Andrews Jr; daughter, Susan (Tim) Gendron; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (Bob) Harrison, Virginia Neubert, Irene Simmons-Ambrose; brothers, Willie Simmons, Dale (Nancy) Simmons; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend Yvone Richardson. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Scott Andrews Sr.; son, David Andrews; brothers, Wilmer Simmons, Vernon Simmons and brother-in-law, Kenneth Neubert. Burial in St. Luke Cemetery, PA. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com
