Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
Congregation Tifereth Israel
1354 E. Broad St.
Marian B. Dach


1923 - 2019
Marian B. Dach Obituary
Dach, Marian B.
1923 - 2019
Marian B. Dach, age 95, passed away March 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Morris Dach, parents Eva and Paul Glimcher and brother Mayer Glimcher. Marian is survived by her daughter, Debbi (Chuck) Sugarman; and her son, Larry (Kandi) Dach; her five grandchildren, Scott and Aaron Sugarman and Nicole, Emily and Jacob Dach, who were the loves of her life; brothers, Herb (DeeDee) Glimcher and Arne (Milly) Glimcher; sister-in-law, Patty Glimcher; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Marian and Morris worked side by side in business for 58 years, founding Restaurant Equippers. Next to her family and business, Marian loved her Thursday lunch bunch with Libby, Madeline, Margo and all the girls. Funeral services will be held at 2:30pm on Thursday, March 21 at Congregation Tifereth Israel, 1354 E. Broad St. Burial will follow at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Marian Dach on Thursday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evenings from 6:30-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Congregation Tifereth Israel, www.tiferethisrael.org or the . Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
