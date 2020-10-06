1/1
Marian Benson
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benson, Marian
1919 - 2020
Marian P. Benson, age 101, resident of Worthington Christian Village, died Saturday, October 3, 2020. Former resident of Clintonville, Kettering and Upper Arlington, OH. Preceded in death by devoted husband of 49 years, Charles Ellsworth Benson, parents John Clyde and Dorothea Penrod and brother Clyde Neal Penrod. An enthusiastic and actively devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, survived by daughter, Bonnie C. Benson Coons (Melvin); son, John C. Benson (Barbara); grandchildren, Karen M. Coons Dagher (Paul), Douglas S. Coons, Gregory C. Benson, Brian G. Benson (Alexxa); and great-grandchildren, Christine Dagher, Jessica Dagher Hatton (Ryan), Stephen Dagher, Benjamin Coons, and Joel Coons. Also survived by cherished loving cousins. Member of Central College and Overbrook Presbyterian Churches (Westerville/Clintonville). Graduate of North High School (Columbus) '36 and proud member of North High Women's Alumni Association. Ohio State University '41, Tri Delta Sorority, Life Member of OSU Alumni Association, OSU President's Club. Recognized with husband, Charles, for service to the Ohio retail lumber industry by creation of the Charles E. and Marian Benson Scholarship (Forestry) at OSU. Mother was a friend to everyone, went out of her way to welcome newcomers into an ever growing circle of friends, expressed gratitude constantly, and forever shined, "This little light of mine", on all that knew her. She lived life as God intended; faithfully, lovingly, gently, kindly. Family will receive friends, Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St., Worthington, 43085, Saturday, October 10, 9-11am. Funeral Service 11am. Private interment Union Cemetery. Memorial Service at Worthington Christian Village at a later date. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, to Worthington Christian Village Benevolent Fund, 165 Highbluffs Blvd., Columbus, OH 43235. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved