Benson, Marian
1919 - 2020
Marian P. Benson, age 101, resident of Worthington Christian Village, died Saturday, October 3, 2020. Former resident of Clintonville, Kettering and Upper Arlington, OH. Preceded in death by devoted husband of 49 years, Charles Ellsworth Benson, parents John Clyde and Dorothea Penrod and brother Clyde Neal Penrod. An enthusiastic and actively devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, survived by daughter, Bonnie C. Benson Coons (Melvin); son, John C. Benson (Barbara); grandchildren, Karen M. Coons Dagher (Paul), Douglas S. Coons, Gregory C. Benson, Brian G. Benson (Alexxa); and great-grandchildren, Christine Dagher, Jessica Dagher Hatton (Ryan), Stephen Dagher, Benjamin Coons, and Joel Coons. Also survived by cherished loving cousins. Member of Central College and Overbrook Presbyterian Churches (Westerville/Clintonville). Graduate of North High School (Columbus) '36 and proud member of North High Women's Alumni Association. Ohio State University '41, Tri Delta Sorority, Life Member of OSU Alumni Association, OSU President's Club. Recognized with husband, Charles, for service to the Ohio retail lumber industry by creation of the Charles E. and Marian Benson Scholarship (Forestry) at OSU. Mother was a friend to everyone, went out of her way to welcome newcomers into an ever growing circle of friends, expressed gratitude constantly, and forever shined, "This little light of mine", on all that knew her. She lived life as God intended; faithfully, lovingly, gently, kindly. Family will receive friends, Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St., Worthington, 43085, Saturday, October 10, 9-11am. Funeral Service 11am. Private interment Union Cemetery. Memorial Service at Worthington Christian Village at a later date. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, to Worthington Christian Village Benevolent Fund, 165 Highbluffs Blvd., Columbus, OH 43235. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com