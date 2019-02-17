|
|
Clover, Marian
1929 - 2019
Marian Anderson Clover died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born August 13, 1929, to Oscar and Hazel (Smith) Anderson in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Growing up in a small town on the shores of Lake Michigan gave her a lifelong love for the Great Lakes region and all of nature. She graduated from Columbia University in New York City in 1951 and on September 1 of that year married Frank W. Clover. The couple had three children and lived in New York, Canton, OH, and, since 1980, in the Clintonville neighborhood of Columbus. Marian loved words and poetry all her life, and in 1961 began writing poetry. Over the ensuing decades, her poetry and fiction received multiple awards and recognition. In 1964, she was a charter member of the Greater Canton Writers Guild, an organization that is still going strong. After moving to Columbus, she became active in area writing organizations and was twice named Poet Laureate of Columbus. She encouraged other writers by teaching creative writing at the Columbus Cultural Arts Center. She turned her keen interest in travel and Ohio history into a thriving freelance magazine career. Her articles appeared regularly in the Columbus Dispatch Sunday Magazine and other publications. Her husband's photographs often accompanied her articles. Inspired by her father's Swedish heritage, Marian was a dedicated reader about Scandinavia and researcher of the Viking era. Her many travels included multiple trips to Scandinavia. She expanded her travel to Istanbul and Russia as she researched the extent of Viking influence. These travels and her profound knowledge of the Viking history and culture resulted in a novel, The Seafarers, published in 2015. She was a long-time member of First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and the Scandinavian Club of Columbus. At times, her many interests led her to folk dancing, fossil hunting, balalaika lessons and weaving at her own full-sized loom in her living room. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Frank W. Clover, in 2009, and her brother, Bob Anderson. She is survived by her three children, Christine Clover of Clintonville, Becky Clover (John Buckley) of Schaumburg, Illinois, and Frank L. Clover of Clintonville. A memorial service is planned for later this year. Donations may be made in her memory to First Unitarian Church of Columbus, the Scandinavian Club of Columbus or the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019