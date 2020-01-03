|
|
Costa, Marian
1927 - 2019
Marian Pagliasotti Costa, age 92, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Columbus, OH. She was born on March 9, 1927 in Hubbard, OH to Peter and Carmella Pagliasotti. While attending Youngstown College, Marian met the love of her life Louis Costa returning home from WWII. They were married for 68 years. Marian was a devoted wife and proud mother of 11 children. Marian was a woman of grace with a beautiful smile and gentle spirit. She would go about her day singing all of her favorite tunes. Her tremendous faith in God touched every aspect of her life. Marian studied the Bible and wrote great reflections which she shared with her children to help them through life. On May 23, 2006, Marian took vows and was received into the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites. She said this was one of the happiest days of her life, so fitting for Marian of being able to live out the order's primary purpose of a humble life through deep spirituality and contemplative prayer. Marian was preceded in death by her husband Louis and daughter, Mary Anne Cray. She is survived by sisters Theresa Trucksis Hickey, Dorothy McGinnis and children: Carol Costa (Lynn Thumser), Raymond Costa, Catherine (Michael) Zaino, Thomas (Barb) Costa, Rose (Chuck) Rotonda, Stephen (Roxanne) Costa, Anthony Costa, Christine (Hannes) Rosskopf, John Costa, James (Shahnaz) Costa, son-in-law Christopher Cray and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Costa. Marian had 18 grandchildren and 2 great- grandsons. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Mother Angeline McCrory Manor for the loving care they provided. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St Paul Catholic Church, 313 N State St., Westerville, OH 43082. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Fr. David Gwinner Celebrant. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace, 1858 Fishinger Rd., Columbus, OH 43221. Funeral arrangements provided by HILL FUNERAL HOME. Condolences and remembrances can be left at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2020