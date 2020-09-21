Irwin, Marian
Marian Irwin (Sauter), loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away September 19, 2020, at the age of 95 at The Village at Westerville. She joins her beloved husband, Karl, who died in 1992. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Adelaide Gieske Sauter, her sisters Jean Packard and Ruth Myers, and their husbands Howard and Bob, brother John Sauter, son-in-law Alan Albertus and nephew Mark Packard. She is survived by her nine devoted children, Carla Struble (Tom Rosser), Mary Lou Albertus, Patty Haskins (John), Terry Kelleher (Michael), Julie Fino (Frank), Marti Haskins (Jim), Joan Fishel (Marc), David (Jennifer), and Kathy Niper (Ed); 15 grandchildren, Michael (Amy), Courtney (Dave Gordon), and Sean (Shannon) Kelleher, Stephanie (Caleb Pulliam) and Kevin Albertus, Dan (Angela), Kristen (Brian Williams), and Joe Haskins, Ellen (Tim Bade) and Sam Fishel, Kerry Haskins (Johnny Walker), Matt and Andrew Irwin, and Megan (fiance, Ryan Kilgore) and Will Niper; two step-grandchildren, Angela Rosser and Shannon Kirkendall; 18 great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Connie Sauter; and a loving extended family. Marian was born in 1925 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She graduated in 1943 from St. Joseph Academy in Columbus, Ohio and married Aquinas High School grad Karl Irwin in 1949. She and Karl had lifelong friends with whom they shared many good times, particularly bowling and cards. Her siblings were a source of strength and joy, whether it was euchre with Jean and Howard, trips to Dayton to visit Ruth and Bob, or family reunions at John and Connie's. With her lovely voice, Marian sang the alto part to any song, always reminding her children how she loved to harmonize with her sisters. Marian continued singing with the choir at The Village at Westerville, once it became her home. Marian would undoubtedly say her crowning achievement was her family. Her devotion to the Blessed Mother was evidenced in her selfless dedication to them. You could not count the number of concerts, plays, athletic contests and milestone events she eagerly attended. As she aged, a favorite conversation starter, whether to a fellow Village resident, or to that day's waiter or waitress, was to point to the offspring lucky enough to be with her that day, and say, "this is one of my nine children" or, "this is one of my eight girls" or, "this is my one son—he has eight sisters." She lived her Catholic faith. By doing so, she modeled for her family the joy and satisfaction of a life of grace. She demonstrated the most grace by weathering the challenges of aging. With her fabulous humor and unflagging optimism, she made memory lapses fodder for laughter rather than for bitterness. Marian's family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Village at Westerville and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. This level of compassionate care is due, in large part, to the devotion and leadership of Executive Director Ed Niper, to whom is owed a debt that cannot be repaid. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family has chosen to have a private Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church, Wednesday, September 23rd, followed by private burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.egan-ryan.com
to extend condolences and to view the video tribute. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Village at Westerville Retirement Center, 215 Huber Village Blvd., Westerville, OH 43081 or Heartland Manor Hospice at 6500 Busch Blvd., Columbus, OH 43229. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road.