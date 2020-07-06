Smith, Marian L.
1923 - 2020
Marian L. (Ingram) Smith, 97, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 11:30a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Evergreen Union Cemetery, 616 Bridge St. in Waverly, Ohio, with the Rev. Dortha Ross officiating. A resident of Bluebird Retirement Community, London, OH, and a long time resident of Mt. Sterling, also having resided in Columbus. Born January 18, 1923, in rural Clark County, (Springfield) Ohio to Helen (Oberly) Ingram and Pearl Chenoweth (PC) Ingram, she was the eldest of five children. Following high school graduation in Waverly, OH, Marian worked throughout her life dealing with the public in retail, the restaurant business, and, most notably, as a florist. She was active in her church community and was recognized by the City of Columbus for her efforts to assist those less fortunate than herself. She enjoyed travel, having driven through much of the US, and visited Spain and Brazil. Remembered by those that knew her best for her love of flowers, her owl collection and her use of the phrase "after all that" as she moved through any conversation, she left a memorable impact. Marian is survived by niece, Dr. Susan (Lower) Bogardus of Cullowhee, NC; nephews, Lewis Lower III of S. Charleston, OH, and Marcus Lower of Manassas, VA, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Virginia (Ingram) Zirkle and Irma (Ingram) Lower, and twin brothers James and John Ingram. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
.