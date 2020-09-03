1/1
Marian Mathews
1946 - 2020
Mathews, Marian
Marian Marie "Jo" Mathews, 74, of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 20, 1946, in Vinton County, Ohio, daughter of the late Bill Smith and Bernice L. Cassill Dutcher. Jo retired from CNA Insurance in Columbus and was a member of Glen Echo Presbyterian Church in Columbus. She is survived by her son, Shane (Maria) Barney of Columbus; grandchild, Devin Barney of Columbus; sisters, Betty Jean Stewart of Columbus, Mary Lou Fee of McArthur and Martha Sisson of Rogers, MN; brother-in-law, Ronald Betz of Gallipolis; sister-in-law, Louise Dutcher of Mesa, AZ and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Julius Barney, brothers Roy Herbert Dutcher, Clarence Dutcher and an infant brother, sister Phyllis Betz and brother-in-law Jerry Fee. A memorial service will be held 8pm Friday, September 11, 2020, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Pam Patterson officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, from 6pm until the time of service. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Marian Mathews to the charity of your choice or Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd., Suite 210, Columbus, OH 43229. Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
SEP
11
Memorial service
08:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

September 3, 2020
Sending my heartfelt condolences to you all.
Carey
