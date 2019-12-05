|
Zechiel, Marian
Marian Laughlin Zechiel, 94, of Delaware, passed away peacefully Monday morning, November 25, 2019 at Willow Brook at Delaware Run after a short illness. She was born September 20, 1925 in North Lima, Ohio to the late Lester F. and Martha (Gilmore) Laughlin, the older of two children. On August 20, 1948, she married the late Rev. Lowell E. Zechiel. Marian graduated from North Lima High School and then graduated from the Francis Paine Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. She was trained in the Cadet Nurse Corps, a program created to help alleviate the nursing shortage that existed during World War II. The war ended before she was called to serve. She also attended Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. Marian then began a career in nursing in a variety of settings including private duty nursing, visiting nursing, hospice nursing, surgical nursing and charge nursing. Marian was the wife of a minister who served four parishes in Ohio – Stone Creek/New Philadelphia, Kettering, Massillon, and Greenville and one parish in Port Huron, Michigan. She also enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Marian and her husband were active residents of Bristol Village Retirement Community in Waverly, Ohio before moving to Delaware in 2016. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Richard (Beth) of Ostrander and Tim of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law, Rita (Kline) Zechiel; granddaughters, Sarah, Amanda, Rachel, and Heather; grandsons, Jeremy and Charles; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Lowell, an infant daughter Miriam Elaine Zechiel and a son Charles Frederick Zechiel, as well as a sister Alice (Laughlin) Shoub. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2pm at the Zion United Church of Christ, 51 W. Central Avenue, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Contributions in Lowell's memory may be made to the Zion United Church of Christ. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is assisting the family. To share a fond memory of Marian or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2019