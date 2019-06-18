|
|
Harrison, Marianna
1931 - 2019
Marianna Harrison, age 84, passed away on June 15, 2019. She was born on February 22, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio. Marianna was a devout Christian all her life. She retired from Kensington Place Nursing Home. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mike (Teresa) Harrison and Duane Harrison; sisters, Carolyn Henry and Martha Mederas; grandchildren, Aaron (Abbey), Katie (Russ), Joel, Shiloh, Duane Jr. and Nicole (Ben); great-grandchildren, Jynna, Wyatt, Kinley, Oliver, Abby, Bryten, Isis, Nivaya, Lovella and Nova; sister-in-law, Janet. Predeceased by her son Timothy and brother Edward Jennings. The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Monterey Care Center for all of their care and compassion. Private family services. To leave condolences for Marianna's family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019