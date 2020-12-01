Merten, Marianna
Marianna D. Merten, 84 of Hilliard, OH, formerly of Penn Hills, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Merten for 52 years. Daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Horvath) Leskanic. Dear mother of Mark (Susan) Merten, Elaine Merten and Matthew Merten. Loving grandmother of Stephanie, Adam, Hannah, Lauren and Grace. Loving sister of Rita Miller, Ethel Stetz, the late Eleanor (Louis) Shaw, Michaelene (Edwin) Janzef and Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Marianna, the honored matriarch, known as "Sarge" of the Leskanic family, was loved by family and friends. Before marriage Marianna worked at Kennywood Park, Forbes Field, Bell Telephone and the Diocese of Pittsburgh. She and Robert lived in Penn Hills for 52 years, where they were founding member of St. Susanna Parish. Her daily morning and evening prayers were a testament to her strong faith. She enjoyed working on puzzles, reading nonfiction, newspapers and sitting on the front porch enjoying the sunshine and her neighbors. Marianna was a volunteer poll worker during many elections, and always enjoyed a lively conversation on current events, politics, or her beloved Steelers. Family and friends are welcome 2-6PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Ferdinand's Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township. Committal service will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in West Mifflin, PA. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to OhioHealth Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214. Those unable to attend the mass in person are invited to live stream using the following Link: Topic: Marianna Merten Mass of Christian Burial Time: Dec 3, 2020, 9:45AM Eastern Time (US and Canada). Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/96512007659?pwd=dUgzemNiSjFFOGc5TTBqWU1ZcGZWUT09
