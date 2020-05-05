Marianne Cicatko
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cicatko, Marianne
Marianne Messmer Cicatko died in her home in Virginia on April 26, 2020, at the age of 91. A Columbus native, she was a "glass half full" person. Intelligent, musically talented, loving and giving, she will be missed greatly by all those who knew her, especially her four children and six grandchildren. More about Marianne may be found at http://www.hdoliver.com/obituary

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved