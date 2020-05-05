Cicatko, Marianne
Marianne Messmer Cicatko died in her home in Virginia on April 26, 2020, at the age of 91. A Columbus native, she was a "glass half full" person. Intelligent, musically talented, loving and giving, she will be missed greatly by all those who knew her, especially her four children and six grandchildren. More about Marianne may be found at http://www.hdoliver.com/obituary
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.