Ewing (Polder), Marianne
1940 - 2020
Marianne Polder Ewing, age 79, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 following a lengthy illness battling Alzheimers. Born November 24, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Genevieve and Michael Polder. A proud 1958 Graduate of Ursuline High School. Marianne was a devout Catholic and long-time member of St. Stephen the Martyr and St. Brendan the Navigator Church where she served as a eucharistic minister. Marianne worked as a computer key punch operator for many years at BancOhio and Kinnear Door Company. She most loved spending time with family and friends. She hosted many gatherings and especially enjoyed having an annual party around the 4th of July holiday. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, bowling, sewing and crocheting. She was an avid Cleveland Indians baseball fan. Marianne was most proud of all her children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Robert Ewing and brother Michael "Mick" Polder. Marianne is survived by her children, Mark (Stacy) of Cincinnati, David (Kandi) of Tennessee, Joseph (Stacy) of Lancaster, Mary K. (Frank) Fusco of Columbus and Matthew (Stacey) of Ashville; 16 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Joan (Philip) Smrek and Karen (Mitch) Joseph; sister-in-law, Dolores Polder; numerous nieces and nephews. Marianne will be remembered for her infectious laugh, witty humor, kind heart, words of wisdom and devotion to her family and friends. Special thanks to Capital City Hospice and Bickford of Scioto. Family will receive friends Sunday, July 5 from 1-4PM at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St. Prayer Service 4PM. Guests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Mass of Christian burial 10AM Monday, July 6 at Saint Brendan the Navigator Church, 4475 Dublin Rd., Hilliard, Ohio celebrated by Father Bob Penhallurick. Procession to burial at St. Joseph Cemetery following the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or American Diabetes Association. To view and sign the on-line condolences please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
1940 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 3, 2020.