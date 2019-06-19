The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Lockbourne, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Illert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne F. Illert


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Marianne F. Illert Obituary
Illert, Marianne F.
1922 - 2019
Marianne F. Illert, age 97, of Bexley, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was born in Bottrop, Germany on February 21, 1922 to the late Clemens and Anna Diedrich. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Karl-Heinz Illert who passed away in 2002; four brothers; and four sisters. Marianne is survived by her daughter, Andrea (Nadi) Abu-Rayyan; son, Thomas Illert; and grandchildren, Ismael, Sarah, and Jameel. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00AM with visitation one hour prior at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43232. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory of Marianne.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Download Now