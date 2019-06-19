|
Illert, Marianne F.
1922 - 2019
Marianne F. Illert, age 97, of Bexley, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was born in Bottrop, Germany on February 21, 1922 to the late Clemens and Anna Diedrich. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Karl-Heinz Illert who passed away in 2002; four brothers; and four sisters. Marianne is survived by her daughter, Andrea (Nadi) Abu-Rayyan; son, Thomas Illert; and grandchildren, Ismael, Sarah, and Jameel. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00AM with visitation one hour prior at the SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43232. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory of Marianne.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 20, 2019