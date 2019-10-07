|
|
Mason, Marianne
1962 - 2019
Marianne Mason, 57, passed away October 5, 2019. Marianne was born on January 12, 1962 in La Mesa, CA to the late Frank and Joan (Yoho) Cresta. She was also preceded in death by her sister Jane Cresta, niece Kayla Grimmett, father-in-law Ivan Mason and brother-in-law Chris Mason. Marianne is survived by her loving husband, Mark D. Mason; sisters, Deborah (Dean) Grimmett and Constance (Glenn) Burkhart; nephews, Sean Covell, Brian Covell and John Cooner; niece, Tonya Wood; mother-in-law, Sharon Mason; and brothers-in-law, Jeff (Paula) Mason and Doug Mason. Marianne was a creative and artistic person who loved to paint and draw. She also enjoyed working in her yard and playing with the family dog, Jasper. Filled with Scarlet and Gray pride, she was also a true Buckeye Fan. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5-7PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 as well as Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10-11AM, where her funeral service will be held at 11AM with Pastor Deborah Grimmett officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019