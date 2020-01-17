|
|
Minister, Marianne
1930 - 2020
Marianne Vorys Minister, 89, formerly of Bexley and Granville, Ohio, passed away on January 14, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1930 to the late George and Mary Vorys in Lancaster, Ohio. She graduated from Columbus School for Girls in 1948, Pine Manor Jr. College in 1950, and Sweet Briar College in 1952. Marianne was an active volunteer in the Columbus community for over 20 years prior to starting her own design firm, Marianne Minister Interiors. Some of her volunteer commitments included: co-chair of Kelton House Restoration and Museum, member of Twig 3, a member of the Junior League of Columbus and co-chair of their first Decorators Show House, and the Little Garden Club of Columbus. She was an avid sports enthusiast enjoying: skiing, tennis, paddle tennis, and golf. Marianne Minister is survived by her children, Paige Minister Yates, Courtney Minister Hanig, H. Thorp Minister III and Mark Minister; grandchildren, Taylor R. Yates, Field M. Yates, Charlotte M. Yates, Mallory W. Hanig, Lindsay M. Hanig, and Kelsey J. Minister; and sister-in-law, Ellen S. Vorys and her children, George Vorys, Ann Vorys and Fred Vorys. Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230, where visiting of family and friends will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5-7pm. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020