|
|
Sickle, Marianne
1931 - 2020
Marianne "Gar" Jeanne Sickle, age 88, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 at The Sanctuary in Dublin, Ohio. She was born on December 13, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio to Theresa and George Pope. She married James A. Sickle and together welcomed their beautiful daughter, Brenda, on August 28, 1956. Marianne loved singing and listening to music, modeling at a young age, writing poetry, and shopping. Marianne will always be remembered for bringing family together -- holidays in her Bay Village home, Brenda's graduation and wedding at Notre Dame, and always for Sunday dinner. To say Marianne was a devoted mother is an understatement. Many were inspired by her strength, grace, and compassion as she raised her daughter on her own to become a successful surgeon and loving wife and mother. Her grandchildren, who call her "Gar" - short for grandma, will always reminisce her picking us up after school and taking us for chicken nuggets or ice cream. We all have fond memories of playing in the sand in Rhode Island, ski trips together, and countless Notre Dame football games. Marianne will forever be remembered for her beauty and wit; anyone she met, she could make them laugh and put a smile on their face. No one was a stranger to Marianne, everyone was her friend. Marianne is survived by her daughter, Brenda; three grandchildren, Abbey, Katie, and Steven; sister, Constance Jelenic and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Sickle. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Agatha Church in Columbus, Ohio followed by a burial service at Holy Cross Cemetery at 2:30 P.M. in Cleveland, Ohio. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020