Smith, Marianne
1933 - 2020
Marianne Smith, age 86, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at New Albany Care Center. She was born in Columbus, OH on July 8, 1933 to the late Carl and Edna (Souders) Fattig. Marianne worked in the insurance industry for 28 years. She loved to thrift shop, collect antiques and memorabilia. She was loved by many and will be missed by dear friends, Becky Kolberg (Paul), John Bennett, and Rebecca Page (Scott); her friends, the ladies from the bank; as well as many other loving neighbors and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020