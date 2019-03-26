|
Urse, Marianne
1965 - 2019
Marianne Paula Urse passed away peacefull at her home. She was a 1983 graduate of Bishop Watterson High School and a 1987 graduate of The Ohio State University. Marianne was an avid traveler seeing the world and living abroad in England and Greece for many years. She had a natural easy way with children and a deep love for animals. Marianne is preceded in death by her dear mother Cherie Graziano Urse and her loving father John S. Urse Jr. She is survived by broken-hearted brothers and sisters, John (Debbie) Urse, Dayton, Ohio, Michael Urse, Broadview Heights, Ohio, Charles (Tara) Urse, Cadillac, Michigan, Carolyn (CJ) Urse Hawkins, Birmingham, Alabama, Rhonda (Jay) Davis, Lakeland, Florida and Carla (Charles) Gray, Columbus, Ohio; many nieces, nephews; great niece, Cora; and (step-)mother, Geraldine (Robert Foust) Urse. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Lickng County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio or the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019