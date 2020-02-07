|
Romanelli, Mariano
1939 - 2020
Mariano Romanelli, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, surrounded by his lovely family. Mariano is preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Anna and nephew Tony. He is survived by his adoring wife, Valeria; sons, Domenico (Teresa), Vittorio (Sonia); devoted grandchildren, Christina, Jessica, Antonio, Mattea and Luca. He is also survived by his brother, Vincent (Gina) and relatives in Italy; brother-in-law, Nino (Loreta) Capoccia; sister-in-law, Rita (Giuseppe) Tata; and many nieces and nephews. Columbus lost the best stone and brick mason. He took great pride in his work and lived for his family. Mariano adored his wife of 58 years and deeply loved his grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30am Monday, February 10, 2020 at ST PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 313 N. State Street, Westerville, Ohio 43082. Fr. David Gwinner Celebrant. Friends may call Sunday 5-8pm at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High Street (½ mile south of 270). In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mid-Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Drive, Grove City, OH 43123. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020