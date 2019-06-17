Home

Maribeth Evans Watson, age 75, of Hilliard, surrounded by her family, went home into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Family will receive friends 5-8 pm Thursday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Funeral service will be held 10 am Friday at Agape Community Fellowship, 3912 Alton Darby Creek Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery. To see full obituary notice, please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 18 to June 19, 2019
