O'Conner, Marie Annette
1931 - 2019
Marie Annette O'Connor (nee Roll) passed away peacefully on Thursday April 18, 2019 in Dublin, Ohio at the age of 87. She was born on July 12, 1931 to Joseph and Mary Roll of Tarentum, Pennsylvania. After high school, she was an executive secretary for several companies in Pittsburgh and New York. In 1955, she married the love of her life, James D. O'Connor and shared 62 years of marriage until his death in October, 2018. Marie had a funny sense of humor, enjoyed music, played piano and organ and read extensively. She loved her family and made them her life's focus. She will be remembered for singing silly songs, baking apple pies, and hosting many wonderful holidays at "Nana's". In addition to her husband, Marie is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Joseph Roll, William Roll and Bobby Roll and special uncle, Matthias Roll. She is survived by her sister, Marguerite Roll Thompson; Children: Mary Beth (Bill) Hatfield, Maureen (David) Critser, Jim (Becky) O'Connor, Ellen Newman (Neil); Grandchildren: Steven (Jamie) Spittle, John (Alysa) Spittle, Alex and Amanda (fiancée Jack Worth) Critser, Adam, Colin and Annie O'Connor; five great- grandchildren and beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation with family will be held on Thursday, May 2 from 5-7 pm at The Tidd Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio. A mass celebrating Marie's life will take place on Friday, May 3 at 10:00 am at St. Brigid of Kildare Church, 7179 Avery Road, Dublin, Ohio. Marie and Jim will share a final resting place at Dayton National Cemetery. Special thanks to the nurses and care partners at Dublin Assisted Living and Memory Support for their love and support of Marie and Jim. Thanks to Vitas Hospice for their support during Marie's last days. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Pregnancy Decision Center in Columbus. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019