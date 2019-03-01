|
Boyer, Marie
1956 - 2019
Marie Boyer, age 62, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born on August 10, 1956 in Columbus, OH to the late Robert and Lucille (Winning) Graham. Marie worked for Morrow-Macke, Inc. with over 40 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed camping, swimming, and bowling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Boyer, sister Mary (Jack) Layton, nephew Zachary Leggett and faithful canine companion Pepper. Left to cherish her memory are siblings, John (Kathy) Graham and family, Jackie Graham, Lila (Stew) Banks and family, and Harriet Cherry and family; nephews, Danny (Tove) Leggett and their children, Curtis and Alice and Roy (Andie) Leggett and their children, Timothy and Ashley; life-long friends, Barbara Jo Wollebeck, Vickie Andrew, Jan Matala, and the Back family; many extended family and friends; her beloved cat, Gray. Family will receive friends 2-4 Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Memorial contributions may be made in Marie's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019