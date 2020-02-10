|
Dunn, Marie Darlene
1935 - 2020
Marie Darlene Dunn, 84, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, and aunt, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Kobacker House. She was born on May 10, 1935 in Cambridge, Ohio. She graduated from Cambridge High School in the class of 1953. Marie retired from Doctors West Hospital as Dietary Supervisor in 2005. She was preceded in death by her husband George W. Dunn, son Robert E. Dunn, sister Nancy J. Jones, parents Edwin Hines and Mary Eloise Miller and granddaughter-in-law Trisha Hudson. Marie is survived by her daughter, Penny S. (Greg) Davis; son, George W. (Nancy) Dunn, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Heidi Dunn; beloved grandchildren, Frederick Hudson, Leighann Hudson, and Kristie (Derrick) Dunham; great-grandchildren, Ashley Hudson, Eric (Amanda) Hudson, Marcus "Bubba" Hodge, and Morgan Dunham; niece, Yvonne Jones; nephew, Richard (Cindy) Jones; cousin, Donnie (Virginia) Wilson; and many more great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, long time friends, and her beloved dog, Zeus. Marie was an avid bowler, loved to cook, listen to her books, and spend time with her family. Marie will be sadly missed by all. Family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10am at the Funeral Home, where Rev. Richard Jones will officiate. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery (old section). Donations may be made in Marie's memory to the ASPCA at aspca.org. For more information, www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020