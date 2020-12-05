Davis, Marie
1950 - 2020
Marie (Hunter) Davis, age 70, of Westerville, passed away November 30, 2020. Graduated from Portsmoth High School in 1968 and earned an Associate Degree from Portsmouth Interstate Business College. CEO, CFO and COO of Fairytale Creations, a wedding designing company. Marie specialized in creating unique, personalized, often handcrafted decorations/designer ideas to complement each bride's fairytale wedding. She also enjoyed creating uniquely, personalized, handcrafted items for family and friends, and she enjoyed touring Ohio's Amish Country. As a born again child of God, Marie loved to help people and would sacrifice her own comfort and resources for the benefit of others. Her laughter, compassion and loving nature will forever be a gift to those who knew and loved her. Survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael; sons, Kevin (Kimberly) and Andrew (Emily) Davis; loving grandmother to Reagan, Rowan, Ethan and Evian, Kiersten, Connor, Grant and Isaac. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Monday, December 14th from 6-8 p.m. where service will be held Tuesday, December 15th at 1 p.m. with visitation 1 hour before the service, Pastor Ed Traverse, officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. The family kindly requests all callers observe facemask and social distancing guidelines as well as limiting time and group numbers spent in close quarters. A sincere thank you for your understanding. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
.