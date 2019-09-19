|
|
Clemens, Marie E.
1919 - 2019
Marie E. Clemens, age 100, died on September 17, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 7, 1919 to the late David and Violet Jackman. She is also preceded in death by her loving husband Vernon, step-father Clay Pancake, two brothers and two sisters, including her best friend and confidante Evelyn, and granddaughter Alissa Clemens. She is survived by her son, Scott (Diana) Clemens; daughter, Carole (Ken) Parmelee; granddaughters, Tonya Kirchner, Heidi (Charles) Cassinelli, Sara (Tom) Martel; great grandsons, Charlie and Kaylor; and great-great grandson, Caiden. Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 AM at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH Funeral Home, 5554 Karl Road, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment in procession to Riverside Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences to Marie's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019