Marie Gravenese, age 88, passed away May 29, 2020. Marie was born July 26, 1932 in Bari, Italy to the late Dominick and Teresa Stefano Marzella. She came to the United States in 1936 and lived in Mount Vernon, NY. She then moved to Columbus in 1970. She belonged to the Sodality of Our Lady of Lourdes in Mount Vernon, NY and Mount Carmel Church; member of St. Andrews Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, Louis J. Gravenese; sons, Louis J. Gravenese Jr. and Robert Gravenese; and grandson, Joshua Simmerson. Preceded in death by brother and sisters. Marie was a benevolent giver and worked with The Ohio State University Bequeathal Dept. Her family requests that any memorials given on behalf of Marie be directed to the Stephanie Speilman Cancer fund. Arrangements entrusted to the O. R. WOODYARD CO. FUNERAL HOME. A service in her memory may be announced at a later date.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
