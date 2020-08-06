1/
Marie Graytock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graytock, Marie
1932 - 2020
Marie M. Graytock, 88, Simpson, PA, died Aug. 3, 2020, at her daughters' residence in Marion, OH. Her husband was the late Andrew Graytock Sr. Born in Richmondale, PA, daughter of the late Leo and Mary Reposh Borosky. Two of her loves, besides her husband Andy, were her family and her church. Surviving are a son, Andrew M. Graytock Jr., NH; two daughters, Dr. Andrea Graytock and Dr. Kathleen Graytock, OH. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Capital City Hospice for the wonderful care mom received in her final days. We would also like to thank the Radiology Department at Dublin Methodist Hospital for their regular care of mom. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 9:30a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Simpson, PA. Entombment will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations in Marie's name to St. Mary Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion, Ohio 43320, her church home for the last two years or to the American Heart Association at heart.org. To read her full obituary visit www.lawrencegabrielfuneralhomes.com, where your condolences may be shared.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved