Graytock, Marie
1932 - 2020
Marie M. Graytock, 88, Simpson, PA, died Aug. 3, 2020, at her daughters' residence in Marion, OH. Her husband was the late Andrew Graytock Sr. Born in Richmondale, PA, daughter of the late Leo and Mary Reposh Borosky. Two of her loves, besides her husband Andy, were her family and her church. Surviving are a son, Andrew M. Graytock Jr., NH; two daughters, Dr. Andrea Graytock and Dr. Kathleen Graytock, OH. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Capital City Hospice for the wonderful care mom received in her final days. We would also like to thank the Radiology Department at Dublin Methodist Hospital for their regular care of mom. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 9:30a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Simpson, PA. Entombment will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations in Marie's name to St. Mary Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion, Ohio 43320, her church home for the last two years or to the American Heart Association
